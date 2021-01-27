Farmers’ Protests: Rahul Gandhi Urges Centre To Immediately Repeal ‘Anti-Agriculture Laws’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the Centre to immediately repeal the controversial agriculture legislations.

His appeal to the government comes a day after tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital during their Republic Day tractor parade to protest the Centre’s new laws. Read more

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi termed the farm laws as “anti-agriculture laws” and shared a quote by Mahatma Gandhi -- "In a gentle way, you can shake the world."

"Once again, I appeal to the Modi government that the anti-agriculture laws be taken back immediately," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“à¤µà¤¿à¤¨à¤®à¥Âà¤° à¤¤à¤°à¥Âà¤Âà¤¼à¥Â à¤¸à¥Â à¤Âà¤ª à¤¦à¥Âà¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¤¾ à¤¸à¤Âà¤¤à¥Â à¤¹à¥Âà¤Âà¥¤”



-à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¤à¥Âà¤®à¤¾ à¤Âà¤¾à¤Âà¤§à¥Â



à¤Âà¤Â à¤¬à¤¾à¤° à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤®à¥Âà¤¦à¥Â à¤¸à¤°à¤Âà¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¥Â à¤Â à¤ªà¥Âà¤² à¤¹à¥Â à¤Âà¤¿ à¤¤à¥Âà¤°à¤Âà¤¤ à¤Âà¥Âà¤·à¤¿-à¤µà¤¿à¤°à¥Âà¤§à¥Â à¤Âà¤¼à¤¾à¤¨à¥Âà¤¨ à¤µà¤¾à¤ªà¤¸ à¤²à¤¿à¤Â à¤Âà¤¾à¤Âà¤Âà¥¤ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 27, 2021

The Congress MP also condemned the violence that broke out on Tuesday and sought repeal of the three farm laws in "national interest".

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine