February 06, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Farmers' Protest: Highways Blocked In Telangana As Part Of 'Raasta Roko'

Farmers' Protest: Highways Blocked In Telangana As Part Of 'Raasta Roko'

Telangana police took several people into preventive custody for staging dharnas on highways across the state.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Farmers' Protest: Highways Blocked In Telangana As Part Of 'Raasta Roko'
Chakka Jam By Protesting Farmers
PTI Photo
Farmers' Protest: Highways Blocked In Telangana As Part Of 'Raasta Roko'
outlookindia.com
2021-02-06T17:33:47+05:30
Also read

As part of the countrywide farmers' protest and 'chakka jam', peasants and leaders from various political parties held 'Raasta Roko' in various parts of Telangana. 

Congress and various Left party workers staged dharnas on several highways all around the state. 

However, police intervened and cleared the traffic. Police said several people were taken into preventive custody.

The Congress had on Friday extended support to the countrywide 'chakka jam' called by farmer unions on February 6, saying party workers will stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers in their protest.

With PTI Inputs 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

UPSC Topper Athar Aamir Khan Is Back In Jammu And Kashmir

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Telangana Farmers protest Chakka jam Farm Bills 2020 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos