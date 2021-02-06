Farmers' Protest: Highways Blocked In Telangana As Part Of 'Raasta Roko'

As part of the countrywide farmers' protest and 'chakka jam', peasants and leaders from various political parties held 'Raasta Roko' in various parts of Telangana.

Congress and various Left party workers staged dharnas on several highways all around the state.

However, police intervened and cleared the traffic. Police said several people were taken into preventive custody.

The Congress had on Friday extended support to the countrywide 'chakka jam' called by farmer unions on February 6, saying party workers will stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers in their protest.

With PTI Inputs

