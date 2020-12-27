Farmers' Protest: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Reaches Singhu Border

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached Singhu border where farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws.

Kejriwal addressed the protesting farmers at at ‘Safar-e-Shahadat’ Kirtan Darbar, commemorating the martyrdom of Mata Gujri and the chaar sahibzaadas, at Singhu border.

He urged the government to withdraw the contentious farm laws. "I appeal with folded to centre to repeal farm laws".

"I challenge any Union minister to debate with farmers on Agri laws, it will be clear how beneficial or harmful the laws are", he said during his second visit to the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the laws since November last week.

I challenge those from the Central government who know the most about the #FarmLaws to debate with the farmer leaders in public. They say that farmers do not know enough, it will be proven who knows more: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/GuDVaYICQ0 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020

Kejriwal, who had first visited Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border on December 7, was accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia.

"Farmers are protesting for their survival. These laws will snatch away their land. I appeal with folded hands to the Centre to please repeal the three agri laws," he said.

Sisodia told the protesting farmers, "We are closely watching all the arrangements and we are ensuring that the pain you (farmers) endure is minimum."

During his first visit, Kejriwal had checked the arrangements made for farmers by the Delhi government.

Kejriwal and his party AAP have strongly come out in favour of the farmers protesting against the new agri laws.

Besides Singhu, farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are also protesting at various other border points of Delhi against the new farm laws.

(With PTI inputs)

