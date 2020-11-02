Family Of 5 Killed As Car Collides With Truck In Jharkhand

Five members of a family, including two children, were killed after their car rammed into a stationary truck in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Monday, police said.
The incident took place at Latani in East Tundi police station area early in the morning when the Pakur-bound vehicle was coming from Bihar's Gaya district, a police officer said.
"The vehicle rammed into a stationary truck parked beside the Govindpur-Sahibganj Highway from behind. The five members of the family died on the spot, while the driver of the car was admitted to a state-run hospital in a critical condition," he said.
