November 02, 2020
Corona
Family Of 5 Killed As Car Collides With Truck In Jharkhand

The vehicle rammed into a stationary truck parked beside the Govindpur-Sahibganj Highway from behind: Officials

PTI 02 November 2020
Representational Image
Five members of a family, including two children, were killed after their car rammed into a stationary truck in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district
2020-11-02T13:51:10+05:30

Five members of a family, including two children, were killed after their car rammed into a stationary truck in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Latani in East Tundi police station area early in the morning when the Pakur-bound vehicle was coming from Bihar's Gaya district, a police officer said.

"The vehicle rammed into a stationary truck parked beside the Govindpur-Sahibganj Highway from behind. The five members of the family died on the spot, while the driver of the car was admitted to a state-run hospital in a critical condition," he said.

