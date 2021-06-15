Fact Check: Can Cow Dung Cure Covid-19; Here’s The Truth

In a video that went viral from Gujarat, some men were seen applying cow dung on their bodies, believing it to be a cure for Covid-19.

According to Reuters, Gautam Manilal Borisa, associate manager at a pharmaceuticals company, believes the practice helped him recover from Covid-19 last year. “…Even doctors come here. Their belief is that this therapy improves their immunity and they can go and tend to patients with no fear.”

On the outskirts of Ahmedabad, at the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam Gaushala, people reportedly smear their bodies with cow dung and urine mixture and let it dry as they hug and honour cows and practise yoga, after which the packs are washed off with milk or buttermilk.

Doctors, however, say there is no evidence to prove cow dung can cure Covid-19.

In fact, doctors warn that such practice may result in the onset of black fungal infection. “Cow dung cannot cure covid. It a misconception and is misleading. Please do not fall for such a myth. It can result in the onset of the black fungal infection, mucormycosis, and must not be engaged in. The only way to handle the pandemic is to get vaccinated, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash hands,” Dr Vikas Maurya, director-pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, said.

