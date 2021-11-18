Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Singapore For Three Day Visit

The Indian High Commission in Singapore said that the external affairs minister S Jaishankar arrived in Singapore on Wednesday night.

External Affairs Minster S Jaishankar standing with Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Singapore's Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies. | Twitter

2021-11-18T12:08:11+05:30
Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 12:08 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has arrived here on an official three-day visit during which he will call on Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and will hold a series of meetings with other senior ministers, the Indian High Commission said.

Earlier this morning, Dr. Jaishankar met Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies.

He met Singapore Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and said that he had a good discussion on the international economic situation. Jaishankar tweeted, 


"Had a constructive discussion on global and regional economic priorities and the deeper collaborations we must build," wrote Tharman in a Facebook post on Thursday.
Jaishankar will also be speaking on a panel "Greater Power Competition: The Emerging World Order" at the Bloomberg New Economic Forum on Friday.

The High Commission said that the external affairs minister arrived here on Wednesday night.

(With PTI Inputs)

S Jaishankar Singapore India-Singapore
