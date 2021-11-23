Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Explainer | Why BJP's Kripal Singh Quitting Himachal Party Post May Spell Bad News For Jai Ram Thakur

Ex-Rajya Sabha member Kripal Parmar said that he was feeling humiliated by the party after the BJP denied him a bypoll ticket in Himachal Pradesh this year.

Explainer | Why BJP's Kripal Singh Quitting Himachal Party Post May Spell Bad News For Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur | PTI

Trending

Explainer | Why BJP's Kripal Singh Quitting Himachal Party Post May Spell Bad News For Jai Ram Thakur
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T19:49:35+05:30
Ashwani Sharma
Ashwani Sharma

Ashwani Sharma

More stories from Ashwani Sharma
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 7:49 pm

While the BJP had not yet fully recovered from the shock of losing four bypolls, the ruling party in Himachal Pradesh received a fresh political blow on Tuesday after the party's state Vice President Kirpal Parmar resigned from the post. The move may be an indication of simmering discontent among the ranks of the party ahead of the assembly polls due next year.

A close aide of national BJP president J P Nadda, the former Rajya Sabha member Kripal Parmar resigned from the post of BJP's state vice president, just a day before the party's top leaders and core committee meeting in which the BJP's poor performance in the bypolls is slated for scrutiny.

A key contender for the party ticket in the bypoll at Fatehpur—a seat he had unsuccessfully contested in 2017, Parmar was denied ticket which was eventually given to party rebel Baldev Thakur.

The BJP candidate lost the seat to Bhawani Singh, son of Congress veteran and former minister Sujjan Singh Pathania.

Parmar, who sent his resignation to the state BJP president Suresh Kashyap, told media persons that he was feeling humiliated by the party.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

"There has been a consistent effort by some leaders as well as the government to sideline and humiliate senior leaders who have worked at the grass-root level to strengthen the BJP in the state," Parmar pointed out.

The Former MP also added “I had raised these issues at party forums several times. Given them proofs about questionable deals of some persons. But, most of these persons got elevated in the party ranks and also the government during the past four years. So, I decided to quit the party post. Can’t take humiliation anymore.”

Parmar hails from Kangra –which is the state’s biggest district with15 assembly seats. No party can form the government without a minimum of nine to 11 seats from Kangra. Incidentally,  Parmar had been the favourite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his stint as the BJP state in-charge. The PM's support is said to have been instrumental in Parmar's election to Rajya Sabha.

The development may not bring good news for Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and state party president Suresh Kashyap as it has stirredfresh speculation over the party's weakening grip over the state.

There is also a feeling creeping in the party that some leaders close to the party have become arrogant and lost their contact with the grass-root party leaders and old BJP leaders.

“Most of these leaders behave in a very autocratic and dictatorial manner," admits another party office-bearer.

Former minister and sitting MLA Ramesh Dhawala, OBC leader from Kangra, had an open spat with BJP’s state organising secretary Pawan Rana. He went to the extent of accusing Rana of interfering in his constituency .

In the bypoll at Jubbal-Kotkhai seat where Chetan Bragta, son of former horticulture minister was denied a ticket, the BJP's Neelam Saraik lost her security deposits while Chetan Bragta scored 41 per cent votes.

Congress’s Rohit Thakur, the grandson of former CM Thakur Ram Lal, won the seat.

In Mandi, Pratibha Singh, former CM Virbhadra Singh’s wife, defeated the BJP candidate Brig (rtd) Khushal Thakur.

Tags

Ashwani Sharma National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav's Viral Photo With RLD Chief Fuels Alliance Speculation

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav's Viral Photo With RLD Chief Fuels Alliance Speculation

Maharashtra Man Loses Rs 10 Lakh In Bitcoin Trade, Files Fake Robbery Case To Hide It From Family

Central Vista: SC Rejects Plea Against VP Residence In Delhi

Khurram Parvez Not A Terrorist: UN Humans Rights Expert Slams J&K Activists' Arrest

Spotless Indore | The 5th Time Cleanest City Of India Owes It To Its Residents

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Central Vista: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Change In Land Use

Congress Leader Kirti Azad May Join Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee In Delhi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 Update: India Registers 7,597 New Coronavirus Cases, Lowest In 543 Days

Covid-19 Update: India Registers 7,597 New Coronavirus Cases, Lowest In 543 Days

Mullaperiyar Dam: TN Opens One Shutter Due To Rising Water Levels

Mullaperiyar Dam: TN Opens One Shutter Due To Rising Water Levels

Ramayan Express: Saffron Attire Upsets Seers, IRCTC Withdraws Dress Code

Ramayan Express: Saffron Attire Upsets Seers, IRCTC Withdraws Dress Code

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

1st Test: Windies Trail Sri Lanka By 162 Runs After Rain-hit Day 3

1st Test: Windies Trail Sri Lanka By 162 Runs After Rain-hit Day 3

Koushik Paul / In reply to Sri Lanka's 386, West Indies were 224/9, still another 162 runs behind in the first innings, at the close of the third day's play of the first Test.

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave also known as Mushtaq enclave and press colony of Srinagar.

Advertisement