'Even I Have Paid Fine For Speeding': Nitin Gadkari Defends Hefty Fines In New MVA

Amid concerns over the hefty fines for traffic violations under the amended motor vehicles law, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said even he has been fined for speeding on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai.

"Even I have paid a fine for speeding on the sea link," Gadkari said defending the high price of fines saying the move will lead to transparency and reduce corruption.

"Passing the MV Act amendment is a big achievement for our government. The high fines will lead to transparency, and (will) not result in corruption," Gadkari said.

The Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, approved by President Ram Nath Kovind last month, aims at stricter punishment for violation of traffic regulations and to bring discipline on roads.

Talking about the high rate of road accidents in India, the minister blamed poor road engineering along with shoddy auto engineering for it.

He also said six districts in Vidarbha region of the state will be made diesel-free in five years and vehicles will run on bio-fuels.

Talking to reporters about the major decisions of the Modi-led government in its first 100 days, Gadkari also said that abrogation of Article 370 and division of Jammu and Kashmir was the "most important achievement" of the Centre.

"100 days is a trailer, the entire film will unroll in the next five years," he said.