Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Ensure Specialists Attend Covid Patients With Comorbidities: Delhi Government Issues Advisory To Hospitals

The Delhi government on Tuesday issued an advisory asking all hospitals to ensure that Covid-positive patients with comorbidities are duly attended by specialists.

Ensure Specialists Attend Covid Patients With Comorbidities: Delhi Government Issues Advisory To Hospitals

Ensure Specialists Attend Covid Patients With Comorbidities: Delhi Government Issues Advisory To Hospitals
2022-01-11T13:45:29+05:30
Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 1:45 pm

The advisory noted that Delhi has witnessed an upsurge in COVID-19 deaths since last week and 70 fatalities have been reported from medical facilities since the last week of December.


Most of the deceased patients suffered from comorbidities such as cancer, heart and liver diseases, it said.


"It may be ensured that all Covid-positive patients admitted with various comorbidities or the patients admitted with other serious diseases who turn out to be Covid-positive are duly attended by concerned specialist and due attention is to be given to the patients," the advisory stated.

According to government data, 46 COVID-19 patients died in Delhi between January 5 and January 9. Of these, 34 had comorbidities such as cancer, heart and liver diseases.


Only 11 of the 46 patients were vaccinated against COVID-19. On January 9, 1,912 patients were admitted to hospitals and 17 deaths were reported, the data showed.

"Medical directors/medical superintendents of all hospitals are directed to issue necessary directions to all concerned to put in place prompt and appropriate systems in their hospital to ensure compliance of timely management of hospital admissions as per protocol, proper treatment protocol, satisfactory levels of patient care and analysis of COVID-19 deaths," the advisory said.


On Monday, Delhi logged 17 more deaths due to Covid and around 19,000 infections with one in every four persons undergoing testing turning out to be positive.

-With PTI inputs.

Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia Delhi National
