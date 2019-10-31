Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Ensure 'All Possible Help' To Farmers, Fishermen Affected By Rains: Aaditya Thackeray To Maharashtra Governor

Ensure 'All Possible Help' To Farmers, Fishermen Affected By Rains: Aaditya Thackeray To Maharashtra Governor

Heavy post-monsoon showers in various areas in Maharashtra have prompted this demand, Aaditya told reporters after meeting Koshyari at Raj Bhavan with Sena leaders and legislators in tow.

PTI 31 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Ensure 'All Possible Help' To Farmers, Fishermen Affected By Rains: Aaditya Thackeray To Maharashtra Governor
File photo of newly elected Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray.
Ensure 'All Possible Help' To Farmers, Fishermen Affected By Rains: Aaditya Thackeray To Maharashtra Governor
outlookindia.com
2019-10-31T19:29:21+0530

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday asked Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to declare a wet drought in the state owing to unseasonal rain in various parts.

Heavy post-monsoon showers in various areas in Maharashtra have prompted this demand, Aaditya told reporters after meeting Koshyari at Raj Bhavan with Sena leaders and legislators in tow.

Aaditya and other Sena leaders submitted a memorandum to the governor, seeking "all possible help" to farmers and fishermen affected by heavy rains.

Asked about the delay in government formation in Maharashtra after the October 21 elections, Aaditya said his party has given all authority in the matter to Sena chief and his father Uddhav Thackeray.

The Sena delegation included Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, who was earlier in the day elected the party leader in the state legislature.

At the party meeting, Shinde's candidature was proposed by Aaditya Thackeray, whose name was also doing the rounds for the post.

The election was announced at the meeting of the newly-elected Sena MLAs at party office Sena Bhawan in Dadar area.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Aaditya Thackeray Mumbai Maharashtra Elections 2019 National
Next Story : Congress Only Remembers Leaders Belonging To Nehru-Gandhi Family: BJP Retorts To Priyanka
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement