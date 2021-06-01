Eli Lilly India Receives Emergency Use Approval For Its Drug Combination Used To Treat Mild Covid Cases

Eli Lilly and Company India on Tuesday announced that its antibody drugs combination used for treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 infections has received emergency use approval in India.

The combination comprises two drugs-- bamlanivimab 700 mg and etesevimab 1400 mg. Apart from India, the US and a few European Union countries have also granted emergency use approval for the two drugs for Covid-19 treatment.

"Lilly is engaging in active dialogue with the Indian government and regulatory authorities to donate bamlanivimab and etesevimab in order to speed up access and provide treatment options for patients with Covid-19," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are pleased that we have another innovative treatment option to offer India's healthcare providers who continue to be at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19," Eli Lilly and Company India MD Luca Visini said.

Earlier in May, Eli Lilly had also received permission for the emergency use of baricitinib in combination with remdesivir, for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed Covid-19 in India, the statement said.

Apart from these drugs, three Covid-19 vaccines have been granted emergency use approval in India. They are Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines.

(With PTI inputs)

