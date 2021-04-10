April 10, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  EC Bans Entry Of Politicians In Cooch Behar After Five Killed In Violence

EC Bans Entry Of Politicians In Cooch Behar After Five Killed In Violence

Violence erupted in West Bengal on Saturday after CISF personnel allegedly opened fire after being attacked by locals.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 April 2021
Representational image.
Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
outlookindia.com
2021-04-10T21:30:27+05:30

The Election Commission of India on Saturday banned the entry of politicians in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal for the next 72 hours to prevent possible law and order flare-up.

Tension had been escalating in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar over the past few days and on Saturday, the district witnessed the worst violence the state reported in the first four phases of polling, which left five persons killed.

 (More details awaited.)

