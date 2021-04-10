EC Bans Entry Of Politicians In Cooch Behar After Five Killed In Violence

The Election Commission of India on Saturday banned the entry of politicians in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal for the next 72 hours to prevent possible law and order flare-up.

Tension had been escalating in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar over the past few days and on Saturday, the district witnessed the worst violence the state reported in the first four phases of polling, which left five persons killed.

(More details awaited.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine