Early Trends Show Gupkar Alliance Ahead Of BJP In J-K DDC Polls

Early trends in counting of votes for the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday show PAGD, an anti-BJP alliance formed post abrogation of article 370, in the lead followed by the BJP.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) -- an alliance of seven political parties including the National Conference and the People's Democratic Party -- was leading in 10 of the 25 DDC seats for which trends were available.

The BJP was leading in six seats followed by the Apni Party (three) and Congress (Two).

There are 280 DDC seats for which voting was held over eight phases in the Jammu and Kashmir, the first mass election after abrogation of article 370 last year.

