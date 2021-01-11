‘Don’t Cause Me Pain’: Rajinikanth Asks Fans Not To Urge Him To Join Politics

Actor-turned politician Rajinikanth, who took a U-turn and decided to opt out of politics last month, requested his fans today to stop pressuring him with protests and “not pain” him “again and again”.

“My heartfelt thanks to those who did not participate in the protest, in line with the leadership request. I have already elaborated on the reasons as to why I am not entering politics now. I have announced my decision. I humbly request you all to not conduct such events and force me to enter politics and cause me pain,” Rajinikanth said.

His remark comes day after his hundreds of fans gathered at Valluvar Kottam demanding him to “reconsider” his decision to not launch a political party and contest the 2021 Assembly elections.

"Thank you for holding the event in a disciplined and dignified way," he said.

In December, Rajinikanth who was all set to launch his political party after years of speculation backed out citing his health.

"My hospitalisation was a warning given by God. My campaign will impact health amid the pandemic," he said, days after he was hospitalised for blood pressure fluctuations during a shoot in Hyderabad.

Before that, the megastar was all set to reveal his political party plan on New Year's Eve. "It is now or never," he had said on December 3, after meeting with his closest advisers.

Two days after his discharge from hospital, he put out a statement saying: "With extreme sadness I say that I can't enter politics. I alone know the pain I went through while announcing this decision. Without entering electoral politics, I will serve the people. This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me."

