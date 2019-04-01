'Do You Remember Your Real Face Modi-ji, Am Sending You Mirror As Gift': Chhattisgarh CM to PM Modi

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday bowled a political googly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sending him a mirror as gift and suggested that Modi should see his face in it constantly and try to identify his “real self”.

Baghel tweeted a picture of his gift parcel of “Fantasy Mirror Silver Shaving and Makeup Mirror”, and posted in Hindi: "I am sending you this mirror as gift. Kindly keep this mirror in such a place in your residence on Lok Kalyan Marg where you pass most of the time, so that by looking into the mirror time and again you are able to identify your real face."

In another tweet, the Congress Chief Minister said there is every likelihood that Modi may never use the mirror and throw it in a garbage at the Prime Minister’s house.

“But you cannot escape from looking at the mirror. The 125 crore people of India will show you the mirror in the coming elections. Are you ready Modiji?” Baghel said, with the hashtag #ModiVsModi.

In a detailed letter posted on Facebook he said “Modiji can I address you as Modiji? Actually, you have given several names like chaiwala, fakir, chowkidar, saheb so people get confused by what name should we call you.”

In the letter Bahgel raked up issues like Modi’s famous pin-stripe monogrammed suit, his foreign tours, GST, money spent on advertisements, the Rafale jet deal, his China visit, Pakistan policy, depositing of Rs 15 lakh in people’s account and several others.

Baghel said that all of Modi’s promises had turned out be "jumlas" (false) as none of them was fulfilled.

"People are not able to recognise your (PM) real face. Do you remember which is your real face? Before you come to people wearing another mask of lies, I am sending you the mirror as a gift," he added.

Following Baghel’s move, other Congress leaders including the niece of former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Karuna Shukla, also sent a mirror to former CM Raman Singh.

Karuna Shukla had fought against Raman Singh in the last assembly election but had to face defeat.

Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, Chhattisgarh Congress' communication wing head, also sent a mirror to state BJP chief Vikram Usendi.