'Divider In Chief' In Hindi Means 'Tukde, Tukde Gang Ringleader': Manish Sisodia Takes Jab At PM Modi

Referring to the TIME magazine cover on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that termed him 'Divider in Chief', Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday said in Hindi it means “ringleader” of the “tukde, tukde gang”.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 May 2019
The TIME magazine with Prime Minister Modi on the cover
outlookindia.com
2019-05-11T13:28:19+0530

Firing a broadside at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over their ‘tukde, tukde’ barbs, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday referred to the Prime Minister as “ringleader” of the “tukde, tukde gang”.

 Attaching the TIME magazine front cover on Prime Minister Modi, that has termed him as “Divider In Chief”, Sisodia said in a tweet that “Divider in Chief in Hindi will translate as  Tukde, Tukde gang ringleader”.

Taking a dig at "Bhakts", as ardent followers of Modi are known as,  Sisodia said that it is especially important for them to realise what the TIME article was conveying, as they would otherwise tom-tom that Modi's being featured on the cover of TIME signifies that India is shining on the global stage.

 

 Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, commenting on the TIME article, said in Indore, Madhya Pradesh: “I call him Liar-in-Chief, Divider-in-Chief and Business Manager of Ambani and Adani.”

 

Sisodia’s barb is in apparent retaliation for Modi on May 8, attacking the AAP, where he accused the party that rules Delhi of supporting the 'tukde-tukde' gang and bringing about a "nakampanthi" (useless) model of governance to the national capital.

 Addressing a poll rally in Delhi at the Ramlila Maidan, Modi said: "Delhi has seen 'nakampanthi' model of governance. People had come to change the country, but they themselves supported 'tukde tukde' gang and strengthened India's enemies," he said, without naming the AAP.

 The BJP has also accused the Congress of siding with the Tukde-tukde gang, or those who want to divide India.

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Manish Sisodia Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 National

