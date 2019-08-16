Detained Kashmir-Based Journalist Released On Bond

A Kashmir-based journalist, who was picked up from his home in Pulwama by security forces Thursday night, has been released on a bond, officials said on Friday.

Irfan Malik, a correspondent with the Greater Kashmir newspaper, was questioned before being released, they said.

It was not immediately known as to why was he detained.

Officials, however, said a bond is taken from those who indulge in anti-social activities.

After the government removed Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5, it imposed restrictions on free movement of people, prevented large gatherings, put curbs on telecom connectivity and announced closure of schools and colleges.

A few preventive detentions of individuals were also made in accordance with the provisions of the law to maintain peace, a senior official said on Friday.

A media centre was set up to enable media to cover events in the state with regular press briefings by senior officials, the officials told journalists.