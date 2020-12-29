Delhi Well-Prepared To Tackle New Coronavirus Strain: Arvind Kejriwal

Also read Here's What You Should Know About 6 Cases Of New Coronavirus Strain In India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reassured the city's residents by asserting that the national capital is prepared to tackle the new mutant coronavirus strain.

“Delhi has witnessed three waves of coronavirus and the third wave was an intense one when cases went up to 8,500 (number cases reported daily) but we managed to control it. We are fully prepared to deal with it (the mutant strain),” Kejriwal said.

Delhi recorded 564 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in seven months and 21 new fatalities due to the disease on Monday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.98 per cent, the Health Ministry stated.

The city's caseload mounted to 6,23,415 and the death toll due to the coronavirus infection rose to 10,474, authorities said, adding that over 57,463 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Sunday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine