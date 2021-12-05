Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 05, 2021
Delhi University Admissions: Not UP, Punjab Or Haryana, But This State Has Highest Admission Percentage

A 9-member panel constituted by the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has noted that not the surrounding states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana or Punjab but it's Kerala Board which has the highest admission percentage.

University of Delhi Panel says that the state board of Kerala send the highest number of students to the varsity among other states. | PTI

2021-12-05T07:38:23+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 05 Dec 2021, Updated: 05 Dec 2021 7:38 am

Amid a large number of students from the Kerala board getting admission to Delhi University, a nine-member panel has noted that the number of admissions from the southern board is higher than that of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab state boards despite them being Delhi's neighbours.

The total mean admission percentage from the Kerala board is the highest among all the boards at 98.43 per cent, according to data in the report. The panel was constituted by DU vice-chancellor, Yogesh Singh.

The committee formed under the chairmanship of Dean (Examinations) DS Rawat was supposed to examine the reasons for over and under admissions to undergraduate courses, study the board-wise distribution of admissions in all undergraduate courses, suggest alternative strategies for optimal admissions in undergraduate courses and examine OBC admissions with reference to the Non-Creamy Layer status.

The committee analysed the data of admissions which are cut-off based and saw that among the 39 such boards, it showed the highest intake of students from the CBSE Board (37,767), followed by the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education (1,890), Board of School Education, Haryana (1,824), ISC (1,606) and Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (1,329).

"These five boards contributed more than 90 per cent of the applicants who have taken admission at the undergraduate level," read the report.

"The data indicates that the total number of admissions of the applicants of the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education, a state in a certain part of the country, is higher than the total number of admissions of Board of School Education Haryana, Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, U.P. Board of High School & Intermediate Education, Board of Secondary Education Madhya Pradesh and Punjab School Education Board each, although these states are the neighbouring states of the NCT of Delhi," it added.

The report also noted that the data with respect to the board wise mean admission percentage of students admitted indicates that the five boards, which constitute more than 90 per cent of the admissions, have varied mean percentage. It indicates that there has been significant variation in the marking pattern across the school boards of the country which requires an appropriate benchmarking to instill significant equity in the process of admissions at the undergraduate level.

(With PTI Inputs)

Delhi Kerala Delhi University
