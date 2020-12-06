Delhi Traffic Police Suggests Alternative Routes To Enter, Exit City

With farmers protesting against the new farm laws staying put at the national capital's gateways, the Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday advised people to take alternative routes for entering and exiting the city.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country have been camping at Delhi's borders for the past 10 days to demand a repeal of the agriculture reform laws.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform commuters about alternative routes open for travelling to the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

It advised those commuting to Delhi to come via the DND instead of Noida Link road. Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to the farmers' protest near Gautam Budh Dwar.

"The Ghazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers' protests. People are advised to avoid NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi," it tweeted.

Tikri and Jharoda borders are closed for traffic movement but Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicle like cars and two wheelers, it said.

"Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides," the police said.

It advised commuters to take alternate routes via Safiabad, Saboli, NH8, Bhopra, Apsara borders, and Peripheral expressway.

People travelling to Haryana can take Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan, Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders, the police said.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws are anticipated to bring "reforms" in the agriculture sector by removing middlemen and allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Farmers worry these laws will eliminate the safety net of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with mandis that ensure earning. But the government says the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their crop.

The government is holding talks with farmers, who have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 and threatened to occupy toll plazas.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine