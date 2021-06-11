Delhi Traffic Police Revises Maximum Speed Limits For All Types of Vehicles; Check Details

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a fresh notification superseding all previous orders regarding declarations of speed limits on the roads of NCT of Delhi. The order shall be published for the information of the general public in the official gazette and by affixing a copy on the notice boards of the office of all District Deputy Commissioner of Police and all Police Stations in Delhi/New Delhi, the notification read.

This order has come into force with immediate effect from June 8.

Check details:

The maximum speed limit set for private cars, taxis and jeep users passing through stretches of national highways, Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and IGI airport road is 70/60 Kmph, according to the Delhi Traffic police’s revised maximum speed limit for different categories of motor vehicles plying on city roads.

The maximum speed limits were revised in view of traffic scenario and safety of road users, officials said.

Earlier, the maximum speed limit for two-wheelers on national highways was 70 Kmph, which has now been reduced to 60 Kmph, while on some roads, it remains to be at 50 Kmph to bring uniformity on par with other categories of vehicles, they said.

According to the revised notification by the Delhi Traffic Police, the maximum speed limit set for M1 category vehicles has been notified as 70/60 Kmph for high speed/access controlled roads, including stretches of the national highways passing through Delhi, Noida Toll Road, Saleemgarh bypass road, Barapullah Nallah, Northern Access Road, Central Spine Road, Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Pusta Road and IGI Airport road.

Passenger vehicles comprising not more than eight seats in addition to driver’s seat like cars, Jeeps and cabs fall under the M1 category vehicles, police said.

However, the maximum speed limit set for these M1 category vehicles for all other arterial roads in the areas between Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, beyond Outer Ring Road, inside Ring Road and entire Trans Yamuna area, is 50 Kmph, the traffic police said.

Also, now the maximum speed limit for taxis and cabs is notified at par with private cars on these roads, it said.

According to the Delhi Traffic police, the last revision of speed limits on majority of roads and stretches was undertaken in 2011. Thereafter in 2017 and 2019, the maximum speed limit for few roads was further revised.

Meenu Choudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said, "There have been a number of changes and improvements in the road infrastructure in the city in past few years, including construction of flyovers, underpasses, high speed/signal free corridors as well as improvement in vehicle technology.

“Further, there was a need to make speed limit uniform on Delhi roads as far as possible. Therefore, a revision of the existing speed limits was felt necessary,” she said.

According to the revised notification, speed limits for two-wheelers is now separately notified as 50 Kmph on the roads where speed of car is 50 Kmph, and 60 Kmph on roads where it is 70/60 Kmph.

The maximum speed limit for M2 and M3 category vehicles (passenger vehicles comprising nine or more seats in addition to the driver’s seat) has also been notified.

"The maximum speed limit for M2 and M3 categories vehicles has been notified as 50 Kmph on roads where speed of car is 50 Kmph, and 60 Kmph on roads where it is 70/60 Kmph, whereas the maximum speed limits for all types of transport vehicles, excluding M1, M2 and M3 category vehicles including Gramin Sewa, TSRs, Phat-Phat Sewa, Quadricycle, and N category vehicles (goods vehicles), has been notified as 40 Kmph,” a police officer said.

However, the maximum speed limit for residential areas, markets, service lanes and for minor roads inside all residential area, commercial markets and service roads, has been notified as 30 Kmph, the officer said.

Earlier, the speed limit for transport vehicles in these areas was between 20-30 kmph. It has been now revised to create “uniformity”, police said.

The maximum speed limit for the loops of flyovers has been notified as 40 Kmph, the officer added.

In addition to this, police said for ‘minor roads’ at residential areas and commercial markets, the maximum speed for all vehicles is 30 kmph. Earlier, the speed for transport vehicles in these areas was between 20-30 kmph.

According to a police statement, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava constituted a Speed Review Committee under the chairmanship of Taj Hassan, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

This panel includes officers from Delhi Traffic Police as well as expert members/officials from the Central Road Research Institute Delhi (CRRI) and transport department of the Delhi Government to examine the existing speed limits notified by Delhi Traffic Police in conjunction with the maximum speed limits notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, through a notification dated April 6, 2018.

The revised maximum speed limits have been notified in Delhi Gazette based on the recommendations of the Committee.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has requested the civic road maintaining agencies concerned to erect the corresponding informatory sign boards at all prominent locations on the roads, indicating the notified speed limits, for guidance and convenience of all road users and general public.

With PTI inputs

