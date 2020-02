Delhi Polls: EC Issues Show-Cause Notice To Arvind Kejriwal For 'Hindu-Muslim' Video

Also read Shaheen Bagh Takes Centrestage As Delhi Polls Turn Into Shah vs Kejriwal Battle

The Election Commission on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for posting a "Hind-Muslim" video on his Twitter handle to target the opposition, saying prima facie it has the potential of disturbing communal harmony.

Kejriwal has been asked to respond to the notice before 5.00 pm on Saturday, the day of polling in Delhi.

The video purportedly shows that other parties and media are allegedly talking of "Hindu-Muslim", "CAA" and "mandir-masjid", but Kejriwal was talking of development, schools and women safety.