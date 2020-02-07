Delhi Polls: EC Issues Show-Cause Notice To Arvind Kejriwal For 'Hindu-Muslim' Video

The Election Commission on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for posting a "Hind-Muslim" video on his Twitter handle to target the opposition, saying prima facie it has the potential of disturbing communal harmony.
Kejriwal has been asked to respond to the notice before 5.00 pm on Saturday, the day of polling in Delhi.
The video purportedly shows that other parties and media are allegedly talking of "Hindu-Muslim", "CAA" and "mandir-masjid", but Kejriwal was talking of development, schools and women safety.
'Some Tubelights Are Like This': PM Modi Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi
Not AAP. 'My Son Sewak Of PM Modi, Amit Shah': Shaheen Bagh Shooter's Father
Shaheen Bagh Breeding Ground For Suicide Bombers: Giriraj Singh
Kashmir's Identity Was Buried On Jan 19, 1990: PM Modi Attacks Congress For Exodus Of Pandits
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
'Didn't See Any Concrete Idea': Congress On Union Budget 2020
India Reports Second Case Of Coronavirus From Kerala, Patient Kept In Isolation
New Zealand Vs India, 5th T20I: Want To Carry Good Form Into T20 Cricket World Cup, Says KL Rahul