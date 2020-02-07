February 07, 2020
Poshan
Delhi Polls: EC Issues Show-Cause Notice To Arvind Kejriwal For 'Hindu-Muslim' Video

Kejriwal has been asked to respond to the notice before 5.00 pm on Saturday, which is the day of polling.

PTI 07 February 2020
Delhi Polls: EC Issues Show-Cause Notice To Arvind Kejriwal For 'Hindu-Muslim' Video
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Polls: EC Issues Show-Cause Notice To Arvind Kejriwal For 'Hindu-Muslim' Video
The Election Commission on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for posting a "Hind-Muslim" video on his Twitter handle to target the opposition, saying prima facie it has the potential of disturbing communal harmony.

Kejriwal has been asked to respond to the notice before 5.00 pm on Saturday, the day of polling in Delhi.

The video purportedly shows that other parties and media are allegedly talking of "Hindu-Muslim", "CAA" and "mandir-masjid", but Kejriwal was talking of development, schools and women safety.

