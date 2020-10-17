October 17, 2020
Corona
Delhi Police Detains, Assaults Journalist For Four Hours

Ahan Penkar, a journalist, with The Caravan magazine, was allegedly assaulted inside the Model Town police station for more than four hours.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 October 2020
Twitter/The Caravan
outlookindia.com
2020-10-17T20:43:37+05:30

A journalist with a leading magazine and some students from the Delhi University were assaulted by the Delhi Police on Friday, October 16.

Ahan Penkar, a journalist, with The Caravan magazine, was allegedly assaulted inside the Model Town police station for more than four hours.

However, the police denied the charge and asserted that it acted as per law.

In a tweet, the magazine alleged that police forcibly took the phone from journalist Ahan Penkar, 24, and then deleted all the videos he had recorded while reporting.

Penkar has also sustained injuries on his nose, shoulder, back and ankle, the magazine alleged.

Police claimed the journalist was among the protesters who were detained for violating coronavirus-related restrictions and was subsequently released.

