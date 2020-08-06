Delhi Police Arrests Man Accused Of Raping 12-Year-Old Girl Inside Her Home

One person has been arrested in connection with sexual assault of 12-year-old girl in New Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified on the basis of CCTV footage and he has previous criminal records, they said.

A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and also hit on her face and head with a sharp object at her home in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police said.

The girl, who has injury marks on her body, is currently admitted in a city hospital where her condition stated to be serious, they said.

Police said they received information about the incident on Tuesday evening. The neighbours saw the girl lying in a pool of blood and informed the police and her parents.

The girl was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. After preliminary treatment, she was shifted to AIIMS for further treatment.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the parents of the girl were at their workplace and the victim was alone in the house when the incident took place, police said.

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has also issued a notice to the police in connection with the incident and has sought a detailed action taken report in the matter by August 8.

The panel said the horrific incident of rape was reported from Paschim Vihar on August 4.

"Reportedly, the girl was brutally raped and then the culprit(s) tried to kill her. Presently, she is fighting for her life in AIIMS, Delhi. It is reported that she was attacked with blunt objects and has injuries all over her body. This is a very serious matter," the panel said.

(With PTI Inputs)