Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Delhi Govt Allows Reopening Of Religious Places With Strict Adherence To Covid Guidelines

Religious places in the national capital were closed for devotees for over five months following the imposition of a lockdown due to the severe second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Delhi Govt Allows Reopening Of Religious Places With Strict Adherence To Covid Guidelines
Although the DDMA order has permitted the entry of devotees to religious places, it prohibits large gatherings there. | Photo by Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Delhi Govt Allows Reopening Of Religious Places With Strict Adherence To Covid Guidelines
2021-10-01T09:57:12+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 9:57 am

The Delhi government has allowed the reopening of religious places in the national capital for devotees from Friday with strict adherence to Covid guidelines and standard operating procedures.

Religious places in the national capital were closed for devotees for over five months, since April 19, following the imposition of a lockdown due to the severe second wave of Covid infections.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines on Thursday.

Although the DDMA order permitted the entry of devotees to religious places, it prohibited large gatherings there.  

It also directed the district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to ensure strict compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour in view of the upcoming festivals. 

The authority in its fresh COVID-19 guidelines stated that fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi. 

"Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes," the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in official order. 

The activities permitted and prohibited by the DDMA will continue up to October 15 midnight.

(PTI inputs)

