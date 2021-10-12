Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi BJP Protests AAP Government Prohibiting Chhath Celebrations, Manoj Tiwari Hurt

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its order dated 30th September, prohibited Chhath at riverbanks, water bodies and other public places in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari got hurt during the protest.

Delhi BJP Protests AAP Government Prohibiting Chhath Celebrations, Manoj Tiwari Hurt
Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari got hospitalised after getting hurt during protests against Delhi government's prohibition on the celebration of Chhath festival. | Twitter

Trending

Delhi BJP Protests AAP Government Prohibiting Chhath Celebrations, Manoj Tiwari Hurt
outlookindia.com
2021-10-12T15:37:47+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 3:37 pm

Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Tuesday against the ban on the celebration of Chhath festival in the capital.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was injured during the protest and was rushed to Safdarjung hospital. He sustained an injury on his ear, said BJP leader Neelkant Bakshi.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and others condemned Kejriwal-led Delhi government for the ban on the festival that is celebrated by lakhs of Purvanchalis in the capital.

In an order issued on September 30, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), prohibited Chhath at riverbanks, water bodies and other public places in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Gupta asserted on Monday that Chhath would be celebrated grandly and the BJP-ruled municipal corporations would make arrangements for it.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

The protesters demanded Kejriwal government to send a proposal to DDMA for lifting the ban on the festival.

Earlier, Kejriwal had said that the decision to prohibit of Chhath at public places was taken in view of health and safety of the people.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Manoj Tiwari Arvind Kejriwal Adesh Kumar Gupta Delhi National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Ghaziabad Police Takes 10-Year Old Muslim Boy For Questioning After He Enters Dasna Devi Temple

BJP Hits Out At Rahul, Priyanka Over Silence On Dalit Atrocities In Congress Ruled States

Daily Covid-19 Cases Drop By 37% In 10 Days

Covid Expert Panel Approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin For Children Between 2-18

Turn Off Cars At Red Lights, Avoid Vehicles Once A Week: Kejriwal Urges Delhiites To Reduce 'Local' Pollution

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Minister's Son Ashish Mishra Taken To Crime Branch Office For Interrogation

Some Dent Country's Image In The Name Of Human Rights Violations: PM Modi On NHRC Foundation Day

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from India

Army Chief MM Naravane On Four Day Visit To Sri Lanka, Security Ties On Upswing

Army Chief MM Naravane On Four Day Visit To Sri Lanka, Security Ties On Upswing

Arms Licensing Racket: CBI Raids Baseer Ahmad Khan's Home Week After His Removal As LG Advisor

Arms Licensing Racket: CBI Raids Baseer Ahmad Khan's Home Week After His Removal As LG Advisor

Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi Pays Her Respects To Slain Farmers, Ashish Mishra Interrogated

Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi Pays Her Respects To Slain Farmers, Ashish Mishra Interrogated

Arms Licensing Racket: CBI Raids Residence Of Baseer Khan, Former Advisor To J&K Lt. Governor

Arms Licensing Racket: CBI Raids Residence Of Baseer Khan, Former Advisor To J&K Lt. Governor

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / In 1996, veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani had resigned as an MP following allegations of his involvement in the Hawala scam. He was subsequently re-elected in 1998 after his name was cleared.

Domestic Flights To Resume At Full Capacity From Oct 18

Domestic Flights To Resume At Full Capacity From Oct 18

Outlook Business Team / The airlines and airport authorities will have to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols applicable for air travel.

Kohli's Last Match As RCB Captain: Gavaskar Invokes Bradman, Tendulkar Farewells

Kohli's Last Match As RCB Captain: Gavaskar Invokes Bradman, Tendulkar Farewells

PTI / Kohli's dreams of winning an IPL title with RCB ended in heartbreak after KKR beat them by four wickets in the Eliminator.

Coal Crisis: Govt Asks CIL To Boost Supply To Power Plants During Durga Puja

Coal Crisis: Govt Asks CIL To Boost Supply To Power Plants During Durga Puja

Outlook Business Team / The Ministry of Coal said 'ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand' and 'any fear of disruption in the power supply is entirely misplaced'.

Advertisement