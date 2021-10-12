Delhi BJP Protests AAP Government Prohibiting Chhath Celebrations, Manoj Tiwari Hurt

Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Tuesday against the ban on the celebration of Chhath festival in the capital.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was injured during the protest and was rushed to Safdarjung hospital. He sustained an injury on his ear, said BJP leader Neelkant Bakshi.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and others condemned Kejriwal-led Delhi government for the ban on the festival that is celebrated by lakhs of Purvanchalis in the capital.

In an order issued on September 30, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), prohibited Chhath at riverbanks, water bodies and other public places in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Gupta asserted on Monday that Chhath would be celebrated grandly and the BJP-ruled municipal corporations would make arrangements for it.

The protesters demanded Kejriwal government to send a proposal to DDMA for lifting the ban on the festival.

Earlier, Kejriwal had said that the decision to prohibit of Chhath at public places was taken in view of health and safety of the people.

(With PTI Inputs)