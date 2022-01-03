Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Delhi Assembly Condoles Death Of CDS Bipin Rawat, Others And Vaishno Devi Stampede

Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly observed a two minute silence to pay condolence to the deaths of CDS Bipin Rawat and others in an IAF helicopter crash and the deaths of people in Vaishno Devi stampede.

Representational Image | PTI

2022-01-03T12:59:50+05:30
Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 12:59 pm

The Delhi Assembly on Monday condoled the deaths of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others in a helicopter crash last month.

The House also condoled the deaths of those killed in a stampede at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra and prayed for a speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

A two-day session of the Assembly commenced from Monday for taking up legislative work.

The members of the House observed a two-minute silence for the departed souls.

Twelve people were killed and 16 injured in the stampede at the hill shrine of Vaishno Devi in the early hours of Saturday after a scuffle broke out between two groups of pilgrims during the New Year rush.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu in December 2021. The lone survivor of the crash succumbed during treatment a few days later.

