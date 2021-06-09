June 09, 2021
Delhi: 13 Booked For Flouting Covid Protocol At Party

Acting on a tip-off, the local expressway police raided the party being held at a farmhouse in Noida

Outlook Web Bureau 09 June 2021, Last Updated at 4:56 pm
The coronavirus-induced curfew was relaxed in Gautam Buddh Nagar from Monday
Representational image
As many as 13 people from Delhi have been booked for violating Covid norms by gathering at a party in Noida.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said, acting on a tip-off, the local expressway police raided the party being held at a farmhouse in Sector 135 on Tuesday evening.

“There was no liquor or objectionable substance found at the spot but only snacks, food and drinks,” Singh said.

“However, these people were booked for partying in violation of the Covid-19 protocols and guidelines besides violation of CrPC restrictions imposed here,” he said.

The FIR was lodged under Section 188 (disobeying order duly promulgated by a government official) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the officer said.

On May 30, a Ukrainian national and a married Indian couple were arrested from a Noida apartment where over a dozen people were caught partying in violation of protocols, according to the officials.

Police had recovered 1.6 kg of cannabis from the arrestees.

The 12 people, who were partying in the house, were briefly held but released after being booked for violating restrictions placed under Section 144 of the CrPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act, among others, they said.

The coronavirus-induced curfew was relaxed in Gautam Buddh Nagar from Monday, following a dip in cases even as officials urged people to adhere to protocols like social distancing.

With PTI inputs

 

