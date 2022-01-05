Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Appraises Investigation Of IAF Chopper Crash

The findings of the tri-service investigation for the Indian Air Force chopper crash that killed CDS General Bipin Rawat were appraised by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, sources said.

Rajnath Singh | PTI Photo

2022-01-05T13:15:48+05:30
Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 1:15 pm

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday apprised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the findings of the tri-services investigation into the December 8 chopper crash that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 others, people familiar with the development said.

The probe team has already completed its investigation into the crash of the Russian-origin Mi-17V5 helicopter, they said.

Earlier, sources suggested that the crash was not a result of any technical error in the helicopter of the Indian Air Force. However, there is no official confirmation on it.

The Court of Inquiry into the crash was headed by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh.

Gen Rawat's wife Madhulika, his defence advisor Brigadier LS Lidder, staff officer to the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Col Harjinder Singh and decorated pilot Group Captain Varun Singh were among 13 others killed in the crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

It is learnt that the probe team examined all likely scenarios for the crash, including possible human error or whether it was a case of disorientation of crew when the helicopter was preparing for landing.

Air Marshal Singh, currently heading the Bengaluru-headquartered Training Command of the IAF, is known to be one of the best air crash investigators in the country.

Before taking the reins of the Training Command, the Air Marshal was the Director General (Inspection and Safety) at the Air headquarters and developed various protocols for flight safety while serving in the post.

Rajnath Singh Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash
