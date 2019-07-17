﻿
14 Dead, Many Still Trapped As 100-Year-Old Building Collapses In Mumbai's Dongri Area

So far, 14 people, including seven males, four females and three children have been declared dead, while nine have got injuries and getting medical treatment, officials said.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 July 2019
The death toll in the building collapse incident in south Mumbai's congested Dongri area has gone up to 14, the NDRF said on Wednesday, even as the rescue and search operations were underway for those trapped under the debris.

"So far, 14 people, including seven men, four women and three children, have lost their lives. Nine others have been injured and they are being provided medical treatment," Sachidanand Gawde, the PRO of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalion, told PTI.

Gawde said the search and rescue operations continued the whole night and were still on.

"It (search and rescue operations) will go on till the last piece of rubble is not removed from the spot," he said.

The official said his team members had been told that there were few customers at an eatery situated in the ground floor and no one knew the exact numbers. "So our job is still left to rescue those men," he said.

In a statement, Mumbai fire brigade chief P S Rahangdale said two kids -- one aged between six-eight and the other aged about four -- were rescued from under the debris by the firefighters.

"Both kids were sent to Sir JJ hospital in 108 Ambulance, but they were declared dead," Rahangdale said, adding one fireman was also injured in the line of duty.

Mumbai police have made arrangements to carry out rescue operation during the night. It has so far registered an ADR into the mishap and will launch a detailed inquiry.

An official from the BMC disaster management cell said three more bodies had been recovered early on Wednesday morning and had been sent to a nearby hospital, and awaiting doctors report about them.

"The death toll likely to up further," he said.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a compensation of Rs 5 Lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, and all medical expenses of the injured to be borne by the state government.

(PTI)

