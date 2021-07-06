DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Gets Another Three-Year Term

Appreciating DCW chief Swati Maliwal and her team for doing "excellent work", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved another term for three years.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, "Delhi Commission for Women has been doing an excellent work. Their term comes to an end. I approved another one term for the present Commission today. Best wishes to Swatiji and her team. Keep doing good work.”

This is the second time she has been granted extension. In July 2018, she was also granted extension before her term was about to end.

With PTI inputs

