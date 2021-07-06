July 06, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Gets Another Three-Year Term

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Gets Another Three-Year Term

The panel's term is for three years and this will be Maliwal's third stint, according to a DCW official.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 July 2021, Last Updated at 4:15 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Gets Another Three-Year Term
DCW chief Swati Maliwal
DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Gets Another Three-Year Term
outlookindia.com
2021-07-06T16:15:54+05:30

Appreciating DCW chief Swati Maliwal and her team for doing "excellent work", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved another term for three years.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, "Delhi Commission for Women has been doing an excellent work. Their term comes to an end. I approved another one term for the present Commission today. Best wishes to Swatiji and her team. Keep doing good work.”

This is the second time she has been granted extension. In July 2018, she was also granted extension before her term was about to end.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Gujarat Court Asks Clothing Retailer To Pay Rs 1,500 To Customer For Charging Rs 10 For Paper Bag

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Swati Mali­wal Arvind Kejriwal Delhi National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos