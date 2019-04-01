﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Days After Mission Shakti, ISRO Launches Satellite Emisat

Days After Mission Shakti, ISRO Launches Satellite Emisat

The PSLV is a four-stage engine expendable rocket with alternating solid and liquid fuel. In its normal configuration, the rocket will have six strap-on motors hugging it's first stage.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 April 2019
Days After Mission Shakti, ISRO Launches Satellite Emisat
India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket, carrying the electronic intelligence satellite was launched on Monday.
ANI/Twitter
Days After Mission Shakti, ISRO Launches Satellite Emisat
outlookindia.com
2019-04-01T12:46:49+0530

India's EMISAT satellite and 28 foreign nano satellites were Monday successfully launched onboard ISRO's trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The rocket, PSLV-C45, injected the 436 kg EMISAT, aimed at electromagnetic measurement, and 28 co-passenger satellites belonging to Lithuania, Spain, Switzerland and the US, into their designated orbits, ISRO said.

The rocket lifted off majestically in a burst of orange flames at 9.27 am from the second launch pad at this spaceport at the end of the 27-hour countdown.

ISRO chief K Sivan and the space agency's scientists broke into cheers as the EMISAT satellite was injected into 749 km orbit, 17 minutes after the lift off.

All the 28 customer satellites, totally weighing about 220 kgs, were released into around 504 km orbit, after the fourth stage was reignited and lowered in a complex operation lasting around two hours.

Again, the fourth stage would be reignited and further lowered to 485 km orbit to serve as an orbital platform for carrying out space-borne experiments for the first time in ISRO's history.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Andhra Pradesh Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) Satellite National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : PM Modi To Address Poll Rally For BJP-Shiv Sena In Maharashtra Today
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters