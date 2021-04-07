April 07, 2021
Poshan
David Vs Goliath: Uttarakhand Forest Minister Tries To Douse A Forest Fire With A Shrub In Viral Video

The video has gone viral on social media ever since it caught netizens’ attention.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 April 2021
Hirak Singh Rawat
The state of Uttarakhand has been witnessing raging forest fires for the past few months, reporting over 45 forest fires in the last 2 days. Amid distressing reports of forest fires, videos of Uttarakhand forest minister, Harak Singh Rawat, trying to douse fire have emerged.

In the video, Rawat is seen relentlessly trying to douse a forest fire in the Pauri district using a bush. The video has been doing rounds on social media ever since it caught netizens’ attention.

In an attempt to justify his actions after he was trolled for his ironic idea to put out a forest fire using a bush, Rawat said that he wanted to inspire people.

The state of Uttarakhand has reported over 1000 forest fires in the past six months. The state’s chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat conducted an emergency meeting with state government officials to tackle the situation.

 

