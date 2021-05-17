Covid Second Wave: Delhi Airport’s T2 terminal To Shut Operations From Midnight

Amid the second Covid wave refusing to ebb in India, the T2 terminal of the Delhi international airport is expected to shut down from Monday midnight.

The move comes in the backdrop of a significant reduction in the number of flights operating from the T2 terminal due to the rising number of Covid-19 infections.

Further, from Monday midnight, all flights arriving and departing from the Delhi airport will function only out of the T3 terminal, sources told PTI.

This development comes in the backdrop of the country logging 2.81 lakh new coronavirus infections and 4,106 fatalities during the last 24 hours.

With the latest addition, the number of active cases rose to 35,16,997, accounting for 14.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid case fatality rate stands at 1.10 per cent.

Since the onset of the second covid wave, the number of air passengers has significantly reduced in the country, taking a toll on India’s aviation sector.

Currently, the Delhi airport is handling around 325 flights per day, whereas, before the pandemic, it used to handle around 1,500 flights per day.

The sources said average passenger traffic at the Delhi airport was around 1.15 lakh per day in February, which has reduced to around 30,000 per day right now due to the second wave.

During the last few weeks, the number of daily domestic air passengers in India have come down from more than 2.2 lakh to around 75,000 right now, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry's data.

Similarly, international air traffic has also been affected by the second wave of the pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine