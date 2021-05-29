Delhi: Covid-Induced Lockdown Extended Till June 7; Curbs Eased On Manufacturing Activities

May 29, 2021
The previous lockdown which was slated to end on Monday has now been extended till 5 am on June 7, an official order stated

Outlook Web Bureau 29 May 2021, Last Updated at 10:16 pm
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
PTI
Also read

The Covid-induced lockdown in Delhi has been extended till June 7.

Prior to this, the lockdown in the national capital was scheduled to come to an end on Monday.

According to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the Covid curfew and restrictions on movements of individuals have been extended till 5 am on June 7.

However, the order stated that the “following activities shall be allowed outside the Containment Zones during the curfew period:

1) Operations of manufacturing/ Production units within closed premises in Approved Industrial Areas.

2) Construction activities within their work sites."

The development comes in the backdrop of the national capital logging 956 fresh Covid-19 cases and 122 fatalities on Saturday. 

Meanwhile, the city’s positivity rate slipped to 1.19 per cent. 

This is the first time since March 22, when 888 infections were recorded, that daily cases in Delhi have fallen below 1,000.

The 122 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in Delhi to 24,073, the health department bulletin stated.

Food Corporation of India Bribery Case: CBI Recovers Rs 3 Cr During Raids, 4 Officials Arrested

