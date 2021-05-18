Covid: Record 4,329 Deaths In India In Single Day; Active Cases Drop By 1.65 Lakh

India reported 2.63 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday. The biggest contributor was Karnataka, which added 38,603 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 33,075 cases. Maharashtra registered 26,616 cases. At least 4,329 deaths were reported on the same day, the highest daily toll so far. Maharashtra reported more than 1,000 deaths, while Karnataka had 476. In the biggest drop ever, India’s active cases fell by about 1.65 lakh on Monday to 33.52 lakh.

Two key decisions to aid India’s battle against Covid-19 were announced on Monday: the government will add 14 regional languages to the CoWIN portal, through which slots are booked for vaccination; and 17 additional laboratories will be added to the INSACOG network to conduct genome surveillance and monitor variants of Covid-19.

The country reported 2,63,533 new cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,52,28,996, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 2,59,170 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours on April 20.

The active cases further reduced to 33,53,765 comprising 13.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 85.60 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,15,96,512, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 31,82,92,881 samples have been tested up to May 17 with 18,69,223 samples being tested on Monday.

