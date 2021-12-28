Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Mumbai Covid-19 Cases Surge By Shocking 70%, Delhi By 50% | Highlights

Delhi reported a 50 per cent surge in Covid cases with 496 fresh cases surfacing while Mumbai reported a 70 per cent rise with a fresh 1,377 Covid cases over the last 24 hours. Both the cities recorded one death each.

Mumbai Covid-19 Cases Surge By Shocking 70%, Delhi By 50% | Highlights
A health worker collects swab sample of 'Omicron' at Bandra Terminus railway station in Mumbai. | PTI

Mumbai Covid-19 Cases Surge By Shocking 70%, Delhi By 50% | Highlights
2021-12-28T22:22:30+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 10:22 pm

Delhi reported a massive 50 per cent surge in Covid cases with 496 fresh cases surfacing while Mumbai reported a 70 per cent rise with a fresh 1,377 Covid cases over the last 24 hours. Both cities recorded one death each.

On Monday, the Delhi government sounded ‘Yellow alert’ in the national capital imposing curbs and restrictions, as the infection rate remained above the critical mark for two days in a row.

Mumbai, on the other hand, on Friday imposed night curfew and various other restrictions across the state during the festive season amid Omicron variant threat.

Here’s what is happening more in the national and financial capitals of India:

1. The 50 per cent spike in Delhi comes right after CM Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government issued the Yellow Alert at 3:00 pm on Tuesday.

2. Mumbai’s 70 per cent surge comes right after the city saw a marginal decline in the number of covid cases. On Monday, Mumbai recorded 809 new cases -- 113 less than Sunday -- and three deaths.

3. Delhi, on Monday, saw a record single-day spike in covid cases since June 2, early this year. The positivity rate in the city stands at 0.89 per cent, the highest since May 31.

4. Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 2,172 new Covid cases and 22 deaths. However, no Omicron cases were reported today. Meanwhile, the state’s fatality rate stood at 2.12 per cent.

5. Announcing the new curbs, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "We are disheartened when we see crowding at markets and malls. We will have to shut down markets if this continues,” adding, “I know you all are tired of restrictions, but it is important and there is nothing we can do about it.”

6. While Maharashtra has not announced any lockdown, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has stated that fresh lockdown will be imposed only if the demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tons per day.

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Omicron Active Covid Cases National
