Covid-19 Victim Cremated In Indore As Wife Watches Last Rites Through Video Call From China

Amid the second wave of the pandemic sweeping across the country, Covid-19 patients and their families have been running from pillar to post seeking medicines, plasma, oxygen cylinders and vaccines.

Videos of patients lining up outside Covid-19 centres across the country have gone viral. In the backdrop of a shortage of hospital beds, India on Wednesday reported 295,041 new infections and 2,023 Covid-19 deaths.

With the death toll increasing everyday, authorities have been struggling to cremate the deceased.

Amid these developments, the story of a wife who watched the last rites of her husband through video-call from China has left many shocked and saddened.

The body of a 40-year-old man, who died due to Covid-19 in Indore, was cremated after 24 hours on Tuesday as his family was in China, an official said.

The last rites were carried out by a volunteer after consent was taken from the deceased's wife, who watched the cremation through video-call from China, Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Choubey told PTI.

The man, who worked in a bank in China, contracted the infection while taking care of an unwell relative in Indore, and died at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences here on Monday, the additional SP said.

The consent letter for the last rites was obtained online from his wife and a local social worker, Yash Parasher, consigned the body to flames, the official added.

Video clips of the last rites later went viral on social media.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine