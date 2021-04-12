Covid-19 Surge: Kejriwal Holds Review Meet, Says Steps Being Taken To Increase Beds In Delhi Hospitals

Amid a massive rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with top officials on Monday to review the pandemic situation in the city.

The development comes amid hospitals in the national capital running out of beds for Covid-19 patients. Prior to Kejriwal’s meeting, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that the AAP government has written to the Centre seeking additional beds in the city’s government hospitals.

Delhi recorded 10,774 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date, according to data shared by the Health Department.

Several steps are being taken to increase the number of beds in both private and government hospitals in Delhi, Kejriwal said on Monday.

Some government and private hospitals will again be converted into COVID facilities, government officials said.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time since the pandemic began on Sunday, with the chief minister describing the situation as very serious and appealing to people not to step out unless it is urgent.

In a tweet after the review meeting, Kejriwal appealed to everyone to follow Covid-19 protocols and avoid rushing to hospitals.

"Held review meeting. We r taking several steps to increase beds in both pvt and govt sectors. Urge everyone to cooperate. 1. Pl pl follow covid protocols. 2. Don't rush to hospital unless necessary 3. Go n vaccinate if u r eligible," he wrote on Twitter.

The government is alert and taking all necessary steps in view of the growing numbers of Covid-19 patients, officials said.

