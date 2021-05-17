Covid-19: Plasma Therapy Dropped From Clinical Management Guidelines, Says ICMR

Also read Plasma Therapy Not Beneficial In Reducing Covid Deaths: ICMR Study

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday announced that convalescent plasma therapy for treating Covid-19 patients has been dropped from the Clinical Management Guidelines.

The decision follows a meeting of the ICMR-National Task Force for Covid-19 on Friday, when all members voted in favour of doing away with convalescent plasma therapy for Covid-19 treatment citing its ineffectiveness and inappropriate use in several cases.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine