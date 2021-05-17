May 17, 2021
Covid-19: Plasma Therapy Dropped From Clinical Management Guidelines, Says ICMR

Many medical reports have stated that convalescent plasma therapy is ineffective in treating Covid-19 patients

17 May 2021
Plasma therapy for treating Covid-19 patients has been dropped from the Clinical Management Guidelines.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday announced that convalescent plasma therapy for treating Covid-19 patients has been dropped from the Clinical Management Guidelines.

The decision follows a meeting of the ICMR-National Task Force for Covid-19 on Friday, when all members voted in favour of doing away with convalescent plasma therapy for Covid-19 treatment citing its ineffectiveness and inappropriate use in several cases.

(With PTI inputs)

