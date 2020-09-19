Covid-19 Patient Who Was Forcefully Restrained By Hospital Staff, Dies

A Covid-19 positive patient in Rajkot, who was seen being forcefully restrained by hospital staff, has reportedly succumbed to the infection on Friday.

Recently, a video surfaced on social media, purportedly showing a Coronavirus patient being thrashed by nursing staff and security personnel inside the Rajkot Civil Hospital in Gujarat.

As the video went viral on social media platforms, hospital authorities on Thursday claimed that the patient was "mentally disturbed" and was being restrained, and not thrashed, to avoid inflicting injuries to himself or others in the medical facility.

In the video, shot around a week back, nursing staff in PPE kit can be seen struggling to overpower the patient lying on the floor. It is not known who shot the video.

While one medical staff in a PPE suite can be sitting atop the patient, another can be seen slapping and asking him to stay calm. A security man also uses force to control the patient. "The staff was only trying to make sure the patient does not hurt himself or others. Though the nursing staff had asked him to behave, he did not listen to them. He even tried to remove his clothes. Thus, the staff tried hard to restrain him and take him back to his bed," said hospital superintendent Dr Pankaj Buch.

