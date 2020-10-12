India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 71-Lakh Mark With Spike Of 66,732 Cases In 24 Hours

India on Monday recorded as many as 66,732 fresh COVID-19 cases and 816 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past the 71-lakh mark and the total number of recoveries crossed 61 lakh, according to data from Union Health Ministry.

According to data updated today at 8 am, country's COVID-19 tally of cases stands at 70,53,806, while the death toll climbed to 1,09,150. Out of these 8,61,853 are active cases, 61,49,535 recovered, according to the health ministry.

India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 37.4 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,075,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 37,395,029 and the fatalities increased to 1,075,750, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

