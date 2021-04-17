As Delhi Logs 24,000 New Covid-19 Cases, CM Kejriwal Terms Pandemic Situation ‘Very Serious’

Amid the “fourth wave” of the pandemic gripping Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Covid-19 situation in the pandemic has become “very serious and worrisome".

Sounding alarm bells, Kejriwal further said that hospitals in the national capital were running out of oxygen cylinders and remdesivir and tocilizumab for patients.

The CM’s statement comes amid Delhi logging 24,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Prior to this, around 19,400 Covid-19 infections were reported, Kejriwal said in a media briefing.

The chief minister also said he spoke to Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and requested him for supplies of oxygen, remdesivir and tocilizumab.

Kejriwal said that the number of beds for covid-19 are also running out fast and that the Delhi government is trying to increase them. In the next 3-4 days, the government will add 6,000 more beds, including 1,300 at Yamuna Sports Complex and 2,500 at Radhaswami Satsang premises, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

