July 29, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Covid-19: Health Ministry Asks DCGI To Ensure Equitable Distribution Of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab

Covid-19: Health Ministry Asks DCGI To Ensure Equitable Distribution Of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab

The ministry has included the use of Remdesivir and off-label application of Tocilizumab for treating COVID-19 patients in moderate stage of the illness as “investigational therapies".

PTI 29 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Covid-19: Health Ministry Asks DCGI To Ensure Equitable Distribution Of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab
The ministry has included the use of Remdesivir (for restricted emergency use purposes) for treating COVID-19 patients in moderate stage of the illness as “investigational therapies" in the updated Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19.
File Photo
Covid-19: Health Ministry Asks DCGI To Ensure Equitable Distribution Of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab
outlookindia.com
2020-07-29T18:20:54+0530

The Union health ministry has asked the Drugs Controller General of India to ensure equitable distribution of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab drugs, which have been included as "investigational therapies" in the national treatment protocols for COVID-19, across the country.

The aim is to ensure that their availability is not skewed and does not remain confined to metropolitan areas, an official said.

The ministry has shot off a letter to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), asking it to ascertain how many states and Union territories (UTs) have been covered and which of them are left, as far as the availability and distribution of these drugs by the respective companies is concerned.

"I am directed to say that apart from availability, the geographical distribution/reach of the drugs included as part of investigational therapies in Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19, namely Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, may also be monitored.

"This ministry may kindly be apprised as to how many states and UTs have been covered and which of the states and UTs, if any, are left as far as the availability and distribution of these drugs by the respective companies is concerned," the letter dated July 27 said.

The ministry has included the use of Remdesivir (for restricted emergency use purposes) and off-label application of Tocilizumab for treating COVID-19 patients in moderate stage of the illness as “investigational therapies" in the updated Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19.

Next Story >>

Kangaroo, Tortoises, Macaws Rescued From Smugglers In Assam

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI India COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos