Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19: Delhi Logs 17,335 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest Since May 8

On Wednesday and Tuesday, 10,665 and 5,481 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 11.88 per cent and 8.37 per cent respectively, according to official figures.

Covid-19: Delhi Logs 17,335 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest Since May 8
Representational Images | PTI

Trending

Covid-19: Delhi Logs 17,335 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest Since May 8
outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T21:01:17+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 9:01 pm

Delhi on Friday recorded 17,335 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and nine deaths, while the positivity rate mounted to 17.73 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is a significant rise from Thursday when the city recorded 15,097 new cases at a positivity rate of 15.34 per cent.

On Wednesday and Tuesday, 10,665 and 5,481cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 11.88 per cent and 8.37 per cent respectively, according to official figures.

On Friday, the count mounted to 17,335 with a positivity rate of 17.73 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

This is the highest single-day rise since May 8 when 17,364 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 23.34 per cent. As many as 332 deaths were also recorded on that day.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The huge spike in fresh cases over the past several days is being recorded amid a significant jump in cases of new Omicron variant of Covid.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi has now risen to 25,136.

The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 15,06,798. Over 14.41 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

During the height of the second wave of the pandemic, 28,395 cases, the highest-ever single-day tally here, and 277 deaths were recorded in Delhi on April 20 last year, as per official figures.

Nine COVID-19 deaths were reported here in December last year, and seven in November, according to official data. Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

A total of 97,762 tests, 78,154 RT-PCR tests and 19,608 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

Tags

PTI New Delhi COVID-19 Covid-19 Positivity Rate National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

PM Security Lapse: Central Team Interrogate 13 Top Punjab Cops Including DGP-ADGP

PM Security Lapse: Central Team Interrogate 13 Top Punjab Cops Including DGP-ADGP

Covid-19: PM Modi Lauds 150 Crore Vaccine Doses

Covid-19: Mumbai Logs 20,971 Coronavirus Infections, Six Deaths

NEWSFLASH: West Bengal Logs 18,213 New Covid-19 Infections, 2,792 More Cases Than Yesterday

PM Modi’s Punjab Visit: MHA Issues Notice To Bathinda SSP, Five Others

We Inaugurated The Cancer Hospital Last Year, Says Bengal CM Attacking PM Modi

India Welcomes P5 Vow To Prevent Nuclear War

Covid-19: Karnataka Logs 8,449 New Coronavirus Cases, Four Deaths

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19: No Liquor Sale During Weekend Curfew In Karnataka, Says Excise Minister K Gopalaiah

Covid-19: No Liquor Sale During Weekend Curfew In Karnataka, Says Excise Minister K Gopalaiah

Rajasthan Govt Announces Penalty Against Covid-19 Violators

Rajasthan Govt Announces Penalty Against Covid-19 Violators

Lt. Governor Sinha Invites International Investment In Key Sectors Of Jammu & Kashmir

Lt. Governor Sinha Invites International Investment In Key Sectors Of Jammu & Kashmir

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Performs Yagna For PM Modi's Good Health

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Performs Yagna For PM Modi's Good Health

Read More from Outlook

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

Dr Swapneil Parikh / The Covid-19 pandemic exposed India’s stark inequalities like never before. All of us lived through the coronavirus pandemic, but some lived a very different pandemic from others.

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

Sanjay Rajoura / Make no mistake, these are the best times for comedy, humour and satire. A comic will speak till the cows come home. Try stopping and you shall be the next joke.

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Koushik Paul / India lost their first-ever Test match at The Wanderers as South Africa won by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Centurion.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation. Irrespective of the fame attained by an artiste, this needs neither recedes nor diminishes.

Advertisement