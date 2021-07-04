Delhi Govt Permits Reopening Of Sports Complexes, Cinema Halls To Remain Shut

Amid a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 infections in the national capital, the Delhi government on Sunday announced that all stadiums and sports complexes in the city will be permitted to reopen from Monday.

According to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday, sports complexes will be allowed to reopen without any spectators and stadium owners will be responsible to ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is followed.

This development comes in the backdrop of Delhi recording 86 new coronavirus cases and five fatalities on Saturday. According to the Delhi health department, the city logged a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent on Saturday, down from 0.13 per cent on Friday.

The DDMA has been announcing a slew of relaxations ever since the second Covid wave began to abate in the city. Metro trains and public buses are running at half their seating capacity and they will continue to do so until further orders.

However, cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, spas, schools and colleges, social, political, cultural, religious and other such gatherings will remain prohibited, DDMA’s latest order stated.

Last week, the DDMA allowed the opening of gyms and yoga institutes with half their capacity as well as weddings at banquet and marriage halls and hotels with a limit of 50 percent attendance.

The current restrictions will continue till 5 am on July 12, the order stated.

(With PTI inputs)

