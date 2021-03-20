March 20, 2021
Poshan
Covid-19: Authorities To Conduct 50K Daily Tests In Mumbai To Tackle Surge

Authorities also announced their decision to increase the daily Covid-19 vaccination target in the city to one lakh.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 March 2021
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation  (BMC) has decided to double Covid-19 testing in Mumbai from 25,000 per day now to 50,000, the decision coming on a day when the city reported a record 3,062 cases, officials said on Friday. 

The decision was taken after a virtual meeting chaired by Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, they added.

It was also decided to increase the daily Covid-19 vaccination target in the metropolitan city to one lakh, as the number of inoculation centres in the private sector had been increased from 59 to 80, the officials informed.

A BMC release said Chahal asked private hospitals providing Covid-19 treatment to take the consent of patient or kin before administering costly medicines and line of treatment so that disputes on bills could be avoided.

It added that the BMC would appoint two auditors at private hospitals for verification of bills and complaints centred around them.

(With inputs from PTI)

