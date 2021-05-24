Couple Ties Knot On SpiceJet Flight, DGCA Orders Probe

When most people are postponing their wedding ceremonies or opting simple functions due to the Covid 19 pandemic, a couple from Tamil Nadu has arranged a mid-air marriage on board a chartered flight inviting the wrath of the aviation watchdog.



The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday suspended the crew of a SpiceJet chartered flight even as the pictures of the wedding has gone viral on social media.



The DGCA has initiated investigations and has sought a full report from the airline and the Airport Authority.



The Airline has been directed to lodge complaint against those not following COVID appropriate behavior with relevant authorities.



"A SpiceJet chartered flight was booked yesterday from Madurai. Airport Authority officials (were) unaware of the mid-air marriage ceremony," said the Airport Director, reported ANI.

When asked on the matter, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "A SpiceJet Boeing 737 was chartered by a travel agent in Madurai on May 23, 2021 for a group of passengers for a joy ride post their wedding. The client was clearly briefed on Covid guidelines to be followed and denied permission for any activity to be performed on board. The approval for this flight was taken as a joy ride for the wedding group."

He said the agent and the guest passengers were briefed in detail, both in writing as well as verbally, on social distancing and safety norms to be followed according to the Covid guidelines both at the airport and onboard the aircraft throughout the journey.

"The group was repeatedly briefed on the safety norms to be followed by the operating cabin crew and advised to follow the protocols laid down by the DGCA, including restrictions on photography and videography. Despite repeated requests and reminders the passengers did not follow the guidelines and the airline is taking appropriate action as per rules," the spokesperson said.

According to media reports, the couple had tied the knot on-board the chartered flight exactly when the plane was above the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.



In the pictures now doing rounds on social media, the couple and their relatives & guests are seen flocking in the flight violating covid norms. While the State government’s rules limit such gatherings to a maximum of 50 people, the mid-air marriage was attended by over 160 people.



In March, the DGCA had said that passengers who did not pay heed to the Covid norms could be removed from the aircraft and put on a no-fly list.

