March 03, 2021
Corona
Coolers, Bamboo Tents: How Protesting Farmers Are Bracing To Face Summer

Volunteers at the protesting site in Delhi are making bamboo tents to keep people safe from the heat. A ceiling fan will also be hung through the bamboo poles.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 March 2021
Twitter
outlookindia.com
2021-03-03T07:41:52+05:30

After enduring winter, the farmers have come up with various ideas to brace the scorching summer heat.

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said, "Like winter, we will also face the heat. Arrangements are made for everyone. We have requested the local administration for the connection of electricity. Hopefully, it will be provided. But there is no going back or withdrawing the agitation. We are here to stay."

 

According to reports, volunteers at the protesting site in Delhi are making bamboo tents to keep people safe from the heat. A ceiling fan will also be hung through the bamboo poles.

According to another report, an air-conditioned trolley is prepared in Punjab for the farmers protesting around Delhi borders.

Farmers at Singhu borders have already converted their tractors-trolleys into mini-homes which boast of a bed, music systems, groceries, water and other features.

