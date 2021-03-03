Coolers, Bamboo Tents: How Protesting Farmers Are Bracing To Face Summer

After enduring winter, the farmers have come up with various ideas to brace the scorching summer heat.

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said, "Like winter, we will also face the heat. Arrangements are made for everyone. We have requested the local administration for the connection of electricity. Hopefully, it will be provided. But there is no going back or withdrawing the agitation. We are here to stay."

Farmers have started building better Tents/Accommodations to combat the summer heat. Many are planning to install ACs and have brought generators.#FarmersProtest #FarmersSupportTraders #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/uFSRxaMM9Y — Arsh #FarmersProtest (@arshbelike) February 26, 2021

#FarmersProtest ready for summer. How stubborn govt is and how peaceful farmers are. pic.twitter.com/gHsbBkHbXi — harpreet chahal (@harpree54269603) February 24, 2021

According to reports, volunteers at the protesting site in Delhi are making bamboo tents to keep people safe from the heat. A ceiling fan will also be hung through the bamboo poles.

Looking at the #summer, special arrangements are being made by the UNITED SIKHS on the border.

Special tents have been installed for the summer & fans have also been installed in them. https://t.co/bnKqjf7T8Y#FarmersProtest #kisan_hain_to_desh_hai pic.twitter.com/aIAPVHaYj3 — UNITED SIKHS (@unitedsikhs) February 27, 2021

According to another report, an air-conditioned trolley is prepared in Punjab for the farmers protesting around Delhi borders.

Farmers at Singhu borders have already converted their tractors-trolleys into mini-homes which boast of a bed, music systems, groceries, water and other features.

