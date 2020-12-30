Centre-Farmer Talks: No Headway On MSP But Leeway On Stubble Burning, Power

The sixth round of talks between the farmers and the Centre yielded no substantial results as there was no forward movement on the main demand for repeal of the three new farm laws and making minimum support price (MSP) mandatory for private buyers.

The government however strived to win over farmers by indicating willingness not to fine them for stubble burning, a major source of air pollution, and putting a proposed amendment in power legislation to stop supply of subsidised power to farm sector, a political sop provided in some states.

Farmers plan to continue their agitation in the hope that there will be some movement at the next round of talks on January 4.

"Two sides reached on an agreement on two issues relating to the proposed electricity law and on the issue of stubble burning,” Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.

The next round of talks will be held on January 4, Tomar said adding that the meet will focus on minimum support price and the three recent agriculture laws.

